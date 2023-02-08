US in Contact With Ukraine on Military Needs Almost Daily - Kirby

The United States is engaged almost daily with Ukraine on its military needs and capabilities, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The United States is engaged almost daily with Ukraine on its military needs and capabilities, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We are in constant communication with them, almost every day about what their capabilities are, what their needs on the battlefield are, and we've evolved that over time," Kirby told a briefing.

Last week, the US announced a new $2.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which included armored vehicles and longer-range rockets.

In total, the country has committed $30 billion in security assistance to Kiev since the beginning of the Biden Administration