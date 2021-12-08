US In Contact With Ukraine On Situation With Russia - Sullivan
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United States is in constant contact with Ukraine, which has come forward with ideas on how to use diplomacy to resolve tensions with Russia, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
"We are in constant contact with the Ukrainian government, they have come forward with ideas how to use diplomacy ... to get ultimately diplomatic resolution," Sullivan said.