US In Conversations With Finland, Sweden About Potential Security Assurances - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US in Conversations With Finland, Sweden About Potential Security Assurances - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The United States is having staff-level conversations with Finland and Sweden about potential security assurances or capabilities the Pentagon can provide during the time between application and accession to NATO, US Defense Department press secretary John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We're having staff level conversations with both militaries (Finland and Sweden) about any potential security assurances and/or capabilities that they might appreciate having availability to in this time between application and accession," Kirby told a press briefing.

