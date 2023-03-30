UrduPoint.com

US In Direct Contact With Russia On Detention Of US Journalist - White House

The US State Department has been in direct contact with the Russian government regarding the detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich and is working to secure consular access, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

"Last night, White House and State Department Officials spoke with Mr. Gershkovich's employer, the Wall Street Journal.� The Administration has also been in contact with his family.� Furthermore, the State Department has been in direct touch with the Russian government on this matter, including actively working to secure consular access to Mr. Gershkovich," Jean-Pierre said in a press release.

