US In Direct Contact With Russia Over Nuclear Threats - Blinken

Published September 26, 2022 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The United States has been in direct contact with Russia over the threats to use nuclear weapons, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilization amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

He also voiced support for referenda on joining Russia announced on Tuesday in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine. The Russian leader accused the West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia, and warned that Moscow will use all means at its disposal if its territorial integrity is threatened.

"Yes, it is very important that Moscow hear from us and know from us that the consequences will be horrific," Blinken said in an interview with CBS news.

