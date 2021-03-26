US in Final Stages of North Korea Policy Review - White House

The United States is in the final stages of its policy review on North Korea, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United States is in the final stages of its policy review on North Korea, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday.

"We are in final stages of our intensive multi-stakeholder North Korea policy review," Psaki said. "We are, of course, discussing our review with the National Security Advisers of South Korea and Japan at our trilateral dialogue coming up next week and those consultations are an important part of our review process."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday announced the importance of further attempts to continue a dialogue with the United States and North Korea, noting that Seoul can protect itself from any provocations.

The statement came as North Korea conducted two missile tests in recent days. The first was carried out on Sunday when two cruise missiles were launched toward the Yellow Sea.

The second test was on Thursday, with two ballistic missiles launched toward the Sea of Japan.

The South Korean president said that with an ever stronger defense capability and in inviolable alliance with the United States, the country is ready to ensure security and is capable of repelling any provocation.

The dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang has been stalled since the failed February 2019 summit in Hanoi, during which the United States demanded more decisive steps from North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and Pyongyang accused the US of not responding to the already taken steps. The 2019 October talks in Sweden failed to break the deadlock.

The inter-Korean dialogue is also at a low point following North Korea's decision to cut all lines of communication with Seoul last June.