US In 'Intensive Dialogue' With Ukraine On Providing Security Assistance - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:43 PM

The United States continues an intensive dialogue with Ukraine on providing security assistance and will keep these communication lines open as necessary, a senior administration official said on Friday

"We are also in intensive dialogue with the Ukrainians at all levels, including DoD (Department of Defense) with regard to their needs. So, we will continue to keep those lines open as necessary and as we see what the Ukrainian requirements for," the official said during a press briefing.

