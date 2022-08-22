UrduPoint.com

US In Meeting With Antonov Urged Russia To Stop Operations Around Ukraine's Nuclear Plants

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 09:22 PM

The United States in a meeting with Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov warned Moscow against escalating its military operation in Ukraine and urged it to cease activities around nuclear power plants like the one at Zaporizhzhya, the State Department said on Monday

"We can confirm Ambassador Antonov came to the Department of State on August 18 so the United States could warn Russia against any escalation of its war on Ukraine, including calling on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukraine's nuclear facilities and to return full control of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said, as quoted by The Washington Post.

