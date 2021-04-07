UrduPoint.com
US In Middle Of China Policy Review, But Must Play On TikTok - Commerce Secretary

The United States is currently in the middle of the overall review of its policy toward China, but with respect to Beijing's tech policy Washington has to play offense and defense on TikTok, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

When asked about the status of the China tech policy review and specifically about TikTok, Raimondo said, "We need to play offense and defense."

"The jobs package is offense: invest in America, competitiveness, so we can play offense" Raimondo said. "A lot of the tools that Commerce has are defense - the entities list, tariffs, etc. so, we are, you know, led by Jake Sullivan and our team interagency review, we are in a process of doing it now... We are kind of in the middle of the overall China policy.

