US in No Hurry to Remove Obstacles for Russian Inspections Under New START - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States is no hurry to remove obstacles for Russian inspections of American nuclear facilities under the New START Treaty, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.

"Our decision to suspend inspection activities under the treaty should in no way be interpreted as Russia's refusal to fulfill its obligations. It's just the opposite. With this step, we strive to ensure the principle of parity under the treaty," Belousov told reporters.

"Americans, meanwhile, are in no hurry to take measures to change the situation. We will be ready to consider resuming inspection activities as soon as appropriate conditions are created for this," he added.