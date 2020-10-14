UrduPoint.com
US In No Position To Criticize Chinese, Russian Election To UN Human Rights Council- China

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

US in No Position to Criticize Chinese, Russian Election to UN Human Rights Council- China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The US has withdrawn from the UN Human Rights Council and lacks the right to criticize election of Russia and China to the сouncil, Deputy Director of Foreign Ministry Information Department of the People's Republic of China Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"The UN Human Rights Council members are elected by the UN members countries, the US has withdrawn from the Council and stands opposed to the international community, it is not in a position to make arbitrary commentaries on the elections to the council," the diplomat said.

Zhao has urged the US to concentrate on its internal problems and added that Washington should stop using human rights as an excuse to interfere in others' countries' domestic affairs.

The US State Department on 13 October expressed its regrets concerning the election of Russia, China and Cuba to the council.

"These elections only further validate the US decision to withdraw and use other venues and opportunities to protect and promote universal human rights," the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on 13 October, recalling that the US left the council in 2018.

The UN General Assembly on 13 October elected Russia, Bolivia, China, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Cuba, France, Malawi, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Great Britain and Ukraine as the members of the council for a three-year period.

