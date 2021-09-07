US in No Rush to Recognize New Taliban Government - White House

The Biden Administration is not rushing to recognize the newly announced government formed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), White House Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Biden Administration is not rushing to recognize the newly announced government formed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), White House Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"There is no rush to recognition [of the Taliban].

It is really going to be dependent on what steps the Taliban takes. The world will be watching, the United States included," Psaki said at a press briefing. "I don't have a timeline for you. It depends on what behavior they exhibit on the ground."

Earlier in the day, the Taliban has announced the composition of a new Afghan government formed after the terrorist group took power in the country.