UrduPoint.com

US In No Rush To Recognize New Taliban Government - White House

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 08:20 PM

US in No Rush to Recognize New Taliban Government - White House

The Biden Administration is not rushing to recognize the newly announced government formed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), White House Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Biden Administration is not rushing to recognize the newly announced government formed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), White House Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"There is no rush to recognition [of the Taliban].

It is really going to be dependent on what steps the Taliban takes. The world will be watching, the United States included," Psaki said at a press briefing. "I don't have a timeline for you. It depends on what behavior they exhibit on the ground."

Earlier in the day, the Taliban has announced the composition of a new Afghan government formed after the terrorist group took power in the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan World Russia White House United States Government

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker, President of Austrian Parliament disc ..

FNC Speaker, President of Austrian Parliament discuss parliamentary cooperation

56 seconds ago
 DSOA, MBRSC, and Orbital Space inaugurate earth st ..

DSOA, MBRSC, and Orbital Space inaugurate earth station for educational satellit ..

1 minute ago
 India Plans to Increase Energy Imports From Russia ..

India Plans to Increase Energy Imports From Russia, Including LNG - Ambassador

9 minutes ago
 Taliban Call Claims of Pakistan's Involvement in A ..

Taliban Call Claims of Pakistan's Involvement in Afghan Affairs 'Rumors'

10 minutes ago
 New Delhi Hopes for Putin's Visit to India Before ..

New Delhi Hopes for Putin's Visit to India Before 2022 - Ambassador to Russia

10 minutes ago
 Italian, Chinese Leaders Discuss G20 Approach to A ..

Italian, Chinese Leaders Discuss G20 Approach to Afghan Crisis

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.