US in Ongoing Talks With European Partners on Banning Russian Natural Gas - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Biden administration has been in ongoing talks with European partners, including Germany, on the possibility of banning Russian natural gas, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We've been in ongoing discussions with our European partners, including Germany, but it is a decision they will make and the President (Biden) certainly supports their right to do exactly that," Psaki said during a press briefing.