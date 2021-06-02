US In-Person Worship Rebounds as COVID-19 Eases, 1 in 5 Attended in Past Week - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

About 20 percent of Americans worshiped in a church, synagogue, mosque, or temple in the past week, a rebound attributed to falling COVID-19 limits as vaccinations increase, a Gallup poll said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) About 20 percent of Americans worshiped in a church, synagogue, mosque, or temple in the past week, a rebound attributed to falling COVID-19 limits as vaccinations increase, a Gallup poll said on Wednesday.

Another 10 percent said they attended a service remotely, a press release explaining the poll said.

"Twenty percent of U.S. adults report that they have attended a place of worship in person in the past week and another 10% say they have participated virtually," Gallup said.

Over the previous pandemic-addled year, the annual average fell to 30 percent, its lowest point on record, according to Gallup, which has measured Americans' attendance at religious services since 1939, Gallup added.

While a drop in religious service attendance is understandable during the pandemic, virtual participation was not enough to make up the difference. It remains unclear whether a four-percentage-point drop in US attendance from 2019 to 2020 reflects a lack of access to virtual services, a lack of interest in watching them, or both, according to Gallup.