UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US In Process Of Bringing Ballistic Missile Defense Systems To Iraq - CENTCOM Commander

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:32 PM

US in Process of Bringing Ballistic Missile Defense Systems to Iraq - CENTCOM Commander

The United States is presently deploying ballistic missile defense systems in Iraq to protect US forces there against potential Iranian attack, commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth McKenzie said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United States is presently deploying ballistic missile defense systems in Iraq to protect US forces there against potential Iranian attack, commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth McKenzie said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"We are also in the process of bringing air defense systems, ballistic missile defense systems into Iraq in particular to protect ourselves against another potential Iranian attack," McKenzie told the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

Related Topics

Attack Iraq United States

Recent Stories

AED204.86 bn worth of 4.232 mln cheques handled by ..

6 minutes ago

Diligent testing reveals 15 new COVID-19 cases, in ..

36 minutes ago

5 more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

36 minutes ago

Sixth Person Dies in UK After Contracting Coronavi ..

4 minutes ago

UNHCR provides latest machinery to Children Hospit ..

4 minutes ago

Eight Pantsir Missile Systems Destroyed by Turkish ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.