US in Process of Bringing Ballistic Missile Defense Systems to Iraq - CENTCOM Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United States is presently deploying ballistic missile defense systems in Iraq to protect US forces there against potential Iranian attack, commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth McKenzie said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"We are also in the process of bringing air defense systems, ballistic missile defense systems into Iraq in particular to protect ourselves against another potential Iranian attack," McKenzie told the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.