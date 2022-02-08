US in Process of Deploying Forces to Europe - Central Command

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 09:28 PM

The United States is currently deploying troops to Eastern Europe, US Central Command head Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States is currently deploying troops to Eastern Europe, US Central Command head Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"We are in the process of deployment," Kurilla told a US Senate hearing. "And yes, I will be leaving right after the hearing to fly over to be continued part of that deployment.

"

The United States, European Union and NATO have said Russia has been engaged in a troop build-up on the border with Ukraine in a preparation for an invasion.

Russia has repeatedly said it has no plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, and it reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit.

Moscow has warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward are a threat to its national security as are the supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine and the military activities near the Russian border.

