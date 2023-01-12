US in Regular Talks With Russia, Ukraine About Prospect to End Conflict - Congressman

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Pentagon officials continue to regularly have conversations with their Ukrainian and Russian counterparts about the prospect of establishing peace negotiations to end the ongoing conflict, Congressman Adam Smith said on Wednesday.

"It's a bit of a myth that those conversations aren't taking place," Smith said when asked if the US is seeking to convince Ukraine to enter peace talks with Russia. "Chairman (Mark) Milley, Secretary (Lloyd) Austin, whole bunch of people are regularly having conversations with our Ukrainian counterparts. They're also now having conversations with their Russian counterparts and having conversations about this.

"

The United States needs to continue to support Ukraine while continuing to have conversations about what the future might look like in Ukraine, Smith added.

Smith, the former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, made his remarks during a panel discussion hosted by the Brookings Institution think tank.

Russia began a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse.