UrduPoint.com

US In Regular Talks With Russia, Ukraine About Prospect To End Conflict - Congressman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US in Regular Talks With Russia, Ukraine About Prospect to End Conflict - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Pentagon officials continue to regularly have conversations with their Ukrainian and Russian counterparts about the prospect of establishing peace negotiations to end the ongoing conflict, Congressman Adam Smith said on Wednesday.

"It's a bit of a myth that those conversations aren't taking place," Smith said when asked if the US is seeking to convince Ukraine to enter peace talks with Russia. "Chairman (Mark) Milley, Secretary (Lloyd) Austin, whole bunch of people are regularly having conversations with our Ukrainian counterparts. They're also now having conversations with their Russian counterparts and having conversations about this.

"

The United States needs to continue to support Ukraine while continuing to have conversations about what the future might look like in Ukraine, Smith added.

Smith, the former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, made his remarks during a panel discussion hosted by the Brookings Institution think tank.

Russia began a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Luhansk Donetsk Brookings Austin United States Tank February From

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

8 minutes ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

2 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

2 hours ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.