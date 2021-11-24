US in Regular Talks With Ukraine on Defense Needs, Nothing New to Preview - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The United States is in regular talks with Ukraine about the country's defense-related needs, but there is nothing to preview at this time about new US security assistance packages, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are in regular consultation and dialogue with our Ukrainian partners about their defensive needs, we don't have anything to announce or preview at this time," Price said during a press briefing.