US in Second Place Globally in Terms of Coronavirus Death Toll - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The United States is now in second place in terms of the death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally, ahead of Spain, according to Johns Hopkins University's data.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States stands at 14,817; in Spain, 14,792 people died from the virus.

Italy has the highest death count - 17,669.

According to the university, a total of 88,538 people have died from the novel coronavirus worldwide.