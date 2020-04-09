UrduPoint.com
US In Second Place Globally In Terms Of Coronavirus Death Toll - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:00 AM

US in Second Place Globally in Terms of Coronavirus Death Toll - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The United States is now in second place in terms of the death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally, ahead of Spain, according to Johns Hopkins University's data.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States stands at 14,817; in Spain, 14,792 people died from the virus.

Italy has the highest death count - 17,669.

According to the university, a total of 88,538 people have died from the novel coronavirus worldwide.

