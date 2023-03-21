UrduPoint.com

US In Talks With China About Potential Visit By Yellen, Raimondo To Beijing - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 12:11 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The United States is in the midst of talks with China about a potential visits by US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to discuss economic issues, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"We're having discussions with the PRC (People's Republic of China) right now about a potential visit by Secretary Yellen and Secretary Raimondo to go over there and talk about economic issues," Kirby said during a press briefing.

More Stories From World

