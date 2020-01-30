UrduPoint.com
US In Talks With Iraq On Deploying Patriot Air-Defense Following Iran Strikes - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:08 PM

US in Talks With Iraq on Deploying Patriot Air-Defense Following Iran Strikes - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said the United Sates is conducting discussions with the Iraqi government about the possibility of deploying Patriot air defense system following Iran's ballistic missile strikes on two military bases in Iraq that house US troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said the United Sates is conducting discussions with the Iraqi government about the possibility of deploying Patriot air defense system following Iran's ballistic missile strikes on two military bases in Iraq that house US troops.

"We're working with the Iraqi government to just what he said," Milley said, referring to Esper's comments that the United States needs the Iraqi government's permission to deploy the Patriot air-defense system in Iraq.

