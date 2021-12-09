US in Talks With Leaders to Coordinate Synchronized Withdrawal From Libya - State Dept.

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The United States is in talks with leaders of other nations to coordinate a sequenced and synchronized pullout of international forces from Libya, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Karan Sasahara said on Thursday.

"I think what we are doing is just talking to the leadership in those capitals to try to coordinate a balanced and a synchronized withdrawal of all of the foreign forces," Sasahara said during a congressional hearing.

Last fall, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan political rivals, which resulted in creating the 5+5 Joint Military Commission - a mechanism with an equal representation of rival forces brought together to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

This October, the Joint Military Commission backed a comprehensive action plan for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from the country.

