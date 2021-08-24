US in Talks With Taliban On Daily Basis - National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The United States is in talks with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on a daily basis, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told journalists on Monday.

"We are in talks with the Taliban on daily basis through our political and security channels," he said.

Sullivan added that the US is "consulting with the Taliban on every aspect," including on the situation at Kabul airport "to make sure there is access to the airport" for American and Afghan citizens.