US In Touch With Allies About Chinese Balloons Seen In Other Countries - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Chinese balloons allegedly conducting surveillance have been previously seen in other countries across five continents and the United States is in touch with its allies and partners about this issue, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

"Over the past several years, Chinese balloons have previously been spotted all over countries across five continents," Jean-Pierre said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One. "We have been in touch with allies and partners on this issue."

Jean-Pierre said she does not have additional details to provide at present but will provide an update on the discussions taking place between the United States and its allies and partners.

