US In Touch With Chinese, Russians As It Works On Afghanistan Evacuations - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United States is in touch with Chinese and Russian officials as it works to evacuate American citizens and allies from Afghanistan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We of course are in touch with the Chinese and the Russians as we work to bring men and women out of Afghanistan including our SIV [Special Immigrant Visa] applicants and others," Psaki said during a press briefing.

