US in Touch With Mexican Authorities About Situation at Border - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The Biden administration is in touch with the Mexican government about the ongoing migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We are, of course, continuing to be in close touch with the Mexican government about how to address the challenging situation at the border, including with a number of Haitians who have come across the border as well," Psaki said during a briefing aboard Air Force One.

Psaki said the situation is not about one country or individuals coming from one country but is part of a broad and ongoing conversation with the Mexican government to address the immigration situation at the border.

The US government has reported that more than 200,000 migrants have come into contact with the border authorities in the past two months each. Some13,000 migrants, most of whom came from Haiti, are presently at the Del Rio border crossing in the US state of Texas. The crisis has prompted Texas Governor Greg Abbott to request President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency.