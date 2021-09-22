UrduPoint.com

US In Touch With Mexican Authorities About Situation At Border - White House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:30 AM

US in Touch With Mexican Authorities About Situation at Border - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The Biden administration is in touch with the Mexican government about the ongoing migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We are, of course, continuing to be in close touch with the Mexican government about how to address the challenging situation at the border, including with a number of Haitians who have come across the border as well," Psaki said during a briefing aboard Air Force One.

Psaki said the situation is not about one country or individuals coming from one country but is part of a broad and ongoing conversation with the Mexican government to address the immigration situation at the border.

The US government has reported that more than 200,000 migrants have come into contact with the border authorities in the past two months each. Some13,000 migrants, most of whom came from Haiti, are presently at the Del Rio border crossing in the US state of Texas. The crisis has prompted Texas Governor Greg Abbott to request President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency.

Related Topics

Governor White House Del Rio Haiti Border From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

33 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

33 minutes ago
 FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan ..

FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan Large-Scale Attacks After Afg ..

13 seconds ago
 NASA Needs to Re-Establish 'Core Relationship' Wit ..

NASA Needs to Re-Establish 'Core Relationship' With Russia - Ex-Space Agency Off ..

14 seconds ago
 Lavrov to Take Part in UNSC Permanent Members' For ..

Lavrov to Take Part in UNSC Permanent Members' Foreign Ministers, Guterres Sep 2 ..

16 seconds ago
 Supreme Court acquits alleged murder convict after ..

Supreme Court acquits alleged murder convict after 17 years

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.