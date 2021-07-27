US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About Unrest - White House

The United States is concerned about the crisis developing in Tunisia and Biden administration officials are in touch with the Tunisian leaders to understand the situation, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The United States is concerned about the crisis developing in Tunisia and Biden administration officials are in touch with the Tunisian leaders to understand the situation, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We are concerned about the developments in Tunisia, which come as Tunisian authorities are seeking to stabilize their economy, confront a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic and improve living standards for all Tunisians," Psaki said. "We are in touch at a senior level at both the White House and the State Department with Tunisian leaders to learn more about the situation, urge calm and support Tunisian efforts to move forward in line with democratic principles."

The Biden administration has not yet determined if the political crisis in Tunisia can be called a coup d'etat and the State Department would have to conduct a legal analysis to reach a conclusion, Psaki said.