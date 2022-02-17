US in Touch With Ukraine Authorities to Support Probe of Cyber Attacks - White House

The US government has been in close touch with the Ukraine authorities to support the ongoing investigation of the recent cyberattacks on a number of governmental websites, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The US government has been in close touch with the Ukraine authorities to support the ongoing investigation of the recent cyberattacks on a number of governmental websites, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We have also been in close touch with our Ukrainian counterparts to offer support in the investigation and response to these (cyber) incidents," Psaki said during a press briefing. "We're particularly concerned but we don't have anything new in terms of specific attribution (of cyber-attacks)."