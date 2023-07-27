US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The United States is monitoring the situation in Niger amid the attempted mutiny and maintains very close contacts with the constitutionally elected government, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

"The US continues to remain deeply engaged in this, monitoring and paying attention, very closely in touch with officials from the constitutionally elected government of Niger, as well as our colleagues (in the embassy)," Patel told reporters.