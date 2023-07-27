Open Menu

US In Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:02 PM

US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

The United States is monitoring the situation in Niger amid the attempted mutiny and maintains very close contacts with the constitutionally elected government, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The United States is monitoring the situation in Niger amid the attempted mutiny and maintains very close contacts with the constitutionally elected government, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

"The US continues to remain deeply engaged in this, monitoring and paying attention, very closely in touch with officials from the constitutionally elected government of Niger, as well as our colleagues (in the embassy)," Patel told reporters.

Related Topics

United States Niger From Government

Recent Stories

Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - M ..

Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - Meteorological Service

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High ..

Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High Temperatures Due to Climate Ch ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 30 bln dollar investment to open vast job opp ..

Over 30 bln dollar investment to open vast job opportunities for Balochistan peo ..

7 minutes ago
 12-point code of ethics approved for peace during ..

12-point code of ethics approved for peace during Muharram: Tahir Ashrafi

7 minutes ago
 AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt em ..

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt employees' salaries

1 hour ago
 Three outlaws held

Three outlaws held

1 hour ago
23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

1 hour ago
 Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hik ..

Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hikes

1 hour ago
 2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

1 hour ago
 Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollutio ..

Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollution in Quetta

1 hour ago
 US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congr ..

US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congress' Defense, National Securit ..

1 hour ago
 Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused ..

Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused With Water Amid Fears of Sink ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World