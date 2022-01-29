UrduPoint.com

US Inciting Ukraine To Military Adventures Against Donbas - Russian Embassy To US

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US Inciting Ukraine to Military Adventures Against Donbas - Russian Embassy to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The United States is pumping Ukraine with weapons to incite Kiev to military adventures against the people of the eastern region of Donbas, the Russian Embassy to the US said.

"It is obvious that #Washington's actions for non-stop pumping the #Kiev regime with new weapons actually incite it to military adventures against the residents of Donbass," the Russian Embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Friday.

As an example of the Ukrainian hostile activities, the Russian embassy cited the recently opened fire by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the village of Yasnoye near the city of Dokuchaevsk.

"We call once again on Washington to force its wards to comply with the Minsk agreements, and not to indulge their belligerency and attempts to forcibly assimilate the #Russian-speaking population," the diplomatic mission added.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of concentrating troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

