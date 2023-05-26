US Increased Number of Biolabs With Highest Levels of Isolation - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States has increased the number of biological laboratories with the maximum level of isolation from the external environment, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that there has been a significant increase in the number of biological laboratories with the highest levels of BSL-3-plus and BSL-4 isolation in the United States over the past few years," Kirillov told reporters.

According to the report of King's College London, the United States has 25 operating and three laboratories under construction, in which research is being carried out on especially dangerous viruses and bacteria, the official said, noting that 18 more are set to be set up in the next several years mostly in Asian countries, outside of the US jurisdiction.