UrduPoint.com

US Increases Reward For Information About Al-Shabaab Leaders - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Increases Reward for Information About Al-Shabaab Leaders - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The United States is increasing its reward for information that would help identify and locate key leaders of the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), the State Department said on Friday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is increasing its reward offers to up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification or location of al-Shabaab key leaders Ahmed Diriye, Mahad Karate, and Jehad Mostafa," the statement read.

This program is also offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of al-Shabaab, it added.

Diriye has been al-Shabaab's emir since September 2014. The US designated him in 2015, and the UN Security Council included him in its sanctions list in 2014, according to the statement.

"He was seen in a video meeting with al-Shabaab fighters prior to the January 2020 attack on Camp Simba in Manda Bay, Kenya, that killed one US Army soldier and two US contract personnel and wounded three additional US personnel and one Kenyan soldier," the State Department said.

Mahad Karate, who continues to lead Al-Shabaab operations, was designated in 2015.

Jehad Mostafa is a US citizen, who served as a military instructor at al-Shabaab training camps. He is also a leader of foreign fighters, along with al-Shabaab's media wing, the statement added. "The FBI assesses Mostafa to be the highest-ranking terrorist with U.S. citizenship fighting overseas," it said.

Al-Shabaab has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia for over a decade and is controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Terrorist Army United Nations Russia Lead United States Kenya January September Citizenship FBI 2015 2020 Media Government Million

Recent Stories

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

1 hour ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

1 hour ago
 England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' a ..

England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' against All Blacks

1 hour ago
 RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA ..

RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA Conditions Fully Met - WADA Ch ..

1 hour ago
 IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to ..

IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to Criticism - Russia's Rosenerg ..

1 hour ago
 Madrid region's public health system on the brink

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.