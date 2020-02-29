US Increases Travel Warning Level Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - State Department
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The US State Department raised its travel advisory warning for Italy after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended avoidance of non-essential travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"The CDC has issued a Level 3 Warning for Italy. At this time, CDC recommends avoiding non-essential travel to Italy," the State Department said in a notice on Friday.