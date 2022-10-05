UrduPoint.com

US Increasing Ammunition Production To Have Sustainable Rate To Support Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The United States is making investments to increase ammunition production and to have a sustainable rate of it in the future to continually provide support for Ukraine as well as to maintain its own defense capability, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper said on Tuesday.

"The United States is providing additional ammunition, but we're also investing in ammunition production, and we're seeing our allies and partners investing in ammunition production," Cooper said during a press briefing. "We are increasing production and we see over time that we will be able to have a sustainable rate, both for ourselves and for the Ukrainians.

"

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an additional US military aid package for Ukraine. The package will include High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm Howitzers, 105mm artillery rounds and 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds (Excalibur).

In addition, the aid package will include 30,000 120mm mortar rounds, 200 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, 200,000 rounds of small arms ammunition, obstacle emplacement equipment, and claymore anti-personnel munitions.

To date, the United States has committed more than $16.8 billion to the security needs of Ukraine since January.

