US Increasing Military Presence in Asia-Pacific Region to Deter Russia, China - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The US is significantly increasing its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region and strengthening ties with its allies to deter Russia and China, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"To deter Russia and China, the US is significantly increasing its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region, strengthening political and military ties with its allies," Shoigu said at a ministry meeting.