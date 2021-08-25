US Increasingly Concerned About Threats Against Kabul Airport - White House
Wed 25th August 2021
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The United States has increasing concerns about the threats against Kabul airport, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
"We have concerns about the threats and that is certainly a part of the president's assessments and decision-making," when asked about any active threats to the Kabul airport.