UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Increasingly Worried Turkey Will Conduct Major Offensive In Syria - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

US Increasingly Worried Turkey Will Conduct Major Offensive in Syria - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) The United States is worried that Turkey will carry out a major offensive against Kurdish and Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) terror group in Syria, media reported on Friday.

US officials are becoming increasingly concerned that Turkey will conduct a major offensive into Syria and spark battles with Kurdish fighters, the Wall Street Journal reported.

On Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Ankara is committed to working with the Washington to establish a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates River in Syria, but warned that it will end the bilateral partnership if Washington stalls on the issue.

Turkey said it seeks to fully end the presence of members of the Islamic State as well as Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and other Kurdish groups operating in the north of Syria.

Moreover, Turkey expects the United States to completely end its support for the Kurdish-led groups.

Relations between Washington and Ankara have been strained over US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters given that Turkey regards the Syrian Kurdish units as part of the separatist (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.

In August, Turkey and the United States reached an agreement on a safe zone along Syria's border with Turkey.

The Syrian government opposes the plan, saying such a move is a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as of international law.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Washington Ankara United States August Border Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

55 minutes ago

PAC sub-body directs State Bank of Pakistan to pro ..

24 minutes ago

UN Actively Engaging With US, Russia Over Visa Den ..

1 hour ago

Clashes in Hong Kong as face masks banned under ra ..

1 hour ago

US Offers $5Mln for Information on IS Leader Behin ..

1 hour ago

Paris, Berlin as 'Responsible' Sides Must Push US ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.