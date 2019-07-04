UrduPoint.com
US Independence Day Parade In Washington To Involve Tanks, Armored Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) A small number of US Army M1 Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles will be involved in the US Independence Day parade in Washington on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that tanks would be present at the parade.

The tanks will not move down Pennsylvania Avenue, so that they do not damage the infrastructure, according to media reports, citing US defense officials.

They are set to be stationed at the event on the National Mall.

F-22 and F-35 fighter jets along with a B-2 stealth bomber will also be present, a combination of which is expected to perform a flyover.

The "Salute to America" event will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST (22:30 GMT) at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington where Trump is expected to deliver an address. Prior to this year, no US president in recent history has made themselves part of the Fourth of July event in Washington.

