US-India 2+2 Talks Focused On Fighting Terror, COVID-19 - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

US-India 2+2 Talks Focused on Fighting Terror, COVID-19 - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Senior US and Indian defense and foreign policy officials during a virtual 2+2 ministerial meeting addressed countering terrorism and COVID-19, among other security issues, the State Department said on Friday.

"The two sides discussed...

combating COVID-19, counterterrorism, India's membership on the UN Security Council, support for good governance and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region and efforts to counteract destabilizing actions in South Asia," the department said in a statement.

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey led the US side, the release said.

Both sides also agreed to further strengthen consultation through United States-India-Australia-Japan Quadrilateral consultations, the State Department said.

