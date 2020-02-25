UrduPoint.com
US, India Agree To Create Counter-Narcotics Working Group - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:17 PM

The United States and India have agreed to create a working group for fighting illegal drug trafficking, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States and India have agreed to create a working group for fighting illegal drug trafficking, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

During their talks, held in New Delhi earlier in the day, Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon all the aspects of the bilateral relations, including defense, trade and investment.

"In our meetings with the prime minister, we discussed and agreed to create a counter-narcotics working group to confront the growing threat of illicit fentanil and opioid production. We must rid our societies of these lethal horrible poisons. We will rid our societies of these bad drugs that are pouring in," Trump said at a press conference.

The US president praised his visit to New Delhi as highly productive, also noting that the US-Indian partnership was now stronger than ever.

