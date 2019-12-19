UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, India Agree To Hold Joint Annual Naval Exercise - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:39 PM

US, India Agree to Hold Joint Annual Naval Exercise - Joint Statement

The United States and India will hold annual naval drills and plan to boost cooperation between their special forces, according to a joint statement released by the State Department after the Second US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United States and India will hold annual naval drills and plan to boost cooperation between their special forces, according to a joint statement released by the State Department after the Second US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue meeting.

"The two sides also applauded the establishment of the new tri-service, amphibious exercise - TIGER TRIUMPH - as a tangible demonstration of the growing scope and complexity of military cooperation," the statement said. "The Ministers decided to hold TIGER TRIUMPH annually, in formats to be decided mutually."

The joint statement came after the two countries' foreign and defense ministers conducted talks in the 2+2 format in Washington.

The first round of 2+2 talks took place in New Delhi on September 6, 2018.

The statement said India and the United States committed to strengthening cooperation between their navies and plan to expand similar cooperation between their respective armies and air forces.

The United States is the second-largest defense exporter to India, with sales expected to reach $15 billion this year. However, Washington has expressed concern after India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to purchase S-400 air defense system units.

Related Topics

India Russia Washington New Delhi United States September 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Director-General of NMC

26 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Mone ..

2 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Ratifies Military Cooperation Deal Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Pelosi Says Articles of Impeachment to Be Forwarde ..

2 minutes ago

Health deptt, PFA to launch operation against fake ..

6 minutes ago

Two dead in India anti-citizenship law protests: p ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.