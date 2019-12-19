US, India Agree to Hold Joint Annual Naval Exercise - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United States and India will hold annual naval drills and plan to boost cooperation between their special forces, according to a joint statement released by the State Department after the Second US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue meeting.

"The two sides also applauded the establishment of the new tri-service, amphibious exercise - TIGER TRIUMPH - as a tangible demonstration of the growing scope and complexity of military cooperation," the statement said. "The Ministers decided to hold TIGER TRIUMPH annually, in formats to be decided mutually."

The joint statement came after the two countries' foreign and defense ministers conducted talks in the 2+2 format in Washington.

The first round of 2+2 talks took place in New Delhi on September 6, 2018.

The statement said India and the United States committed to strengthening cooperation between their navies and plan to expand similar cooperation between their respective armies and air forces.

The United States is the second-largest defense exporter to India, with sales expected to reach $15 billion this year. However, Washington has expressed concern after India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to purchase S-400 air defense system units.