US, India Conduct Naval Drills in Indo-Pacific Amid Vows to Boost Alliance Against China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) An American carrier group integrated with the Indian Navy and Air Force as part of a joint exercise in the Indian Ocean, the USS Theodore Roosevelt Public Affairs office said in a release on Monday.

During a visit to New Delhi earlier this month, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States must work with partners like India to check Chinese aggression and ensure freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

"The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) conducted simultaneous joint multi-domain operations with the Indian Navy and Air Force in the Indian Ocean March 28-29, 2021," the release said.

"It demonstrated the capacity of the two nations to operate together to advance a common vision of Indo-Pacific, ensuring peace and stability."

The joint exercise focused on such operations as anti-submarine warfare, joint air operations, and command and control integration, the release added.

The TRCSG is on a scheduled deployment to the US 7th Fleet operating between 50-70 ships and submarines and 140 aircraft with approximately 20,000 Sailors, according to the release.

Earlier this year, strike groups of the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier also participated in joint operations in the South China Sea.