US-India Defense Ties 'Very Robust,' Will Strengthen During Modi Visit - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Defense ties between the United States and India are robust and set to further improve during a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US this week, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

"There is a very robust defense cooperation between the United States and India, and we are working, and we'll continue to work, to see if we can improve and deepen that defense cooperation," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Modi is set to visit the US from June 20-23, including stops in New York City and Washington, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden. Modi is also scheduled to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Modi and US officials will discuss expanding defense cooperation into areas such as cyber, space and emerging technologies, Kirby said.

