UrduPoint.com

US, India Discuss Alleged Buildup Of Russian Forces On Ukraine Border - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 10:36 PM

US, India Discuss Alleged Buildup of Russian Forces on Ukraine Border - State Dept.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke over the telephone with her Indian counterpart Harsh Shringla and discussed the alleged Russian troops buildup on the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke over the telephone with her Indian counterpart Harsh Shringla and discussed the alleged Russian troops buildup on the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

"They discussed a broad range of issues, including Russia's concerning military build-up on Ukraine's borders and regional issues," Price said. "Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Secretary Shringla agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities and reiterated the importance of a strong US-India partnership to mitigate the COVID-19 Omicron variant's rapid advance.

"

The United States has accused Russia of a troop build-up near the country's border with Ukraine and for allegedly planning an invasion. Russia has dismissed the accusations and pointed to NATO's military activity near its borders while warning the alliance's actions are a threat to its national security.

The United States and NATO held consultations with Russia earlier in January to address the Russian-proposed mutual security guarantees in Europe.

Related Topics

India NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Alliance Price Sherman United States January Border

Recent Stories

Iran Poised to Continue Development Despite Wester ..

Iran Poised to Continue Development Despite Western Sanctions - President

6 seconds ago
 Canada Working With World Partners to Support Ukra ..

Canada Working With World Partners to Support Ukraine Against Russia - Trudeau

7 seconds ago
 Libya Averaged 1.2 Million Barrels Per Day in 2021 ..

Libya Averaged 1.2 Million Barrels Per Day in 2021 Oil Production - NOC Chairman

10 seconds ago
 UN chief says 'real opportunity' for peace in Ethi ..

UN chief says 'real opportunity' for peace in Ethiopia's Tigray

3 minutes ago
 Scotland pick five uncapped players in Six Nations ..

Scotland pick five uncapped players in Six Nations squad

3 minutes ago
 South Africa beat India by 31 runs in first one-da ..

South Africa beat India by 31 runs in first one-day international

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.