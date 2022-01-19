US, India Discuss Alleged Buildup of Russian Forces on Ukraine Border - State Dept.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke over the telephone with her Indian counterpart Harsh Shringla and discussed the alleged Russian troops buildup on the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday

"They discussed a broad range of issues, including Russia's concerning military build-up on Ukraine's borders and regional issues," Price said. "Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Secretary Shringla agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities and reiterated the importance of a strong US-India partnership to mitigate the COVID-19 Omicron variant's rapid advance.

"

The United States has accused Russia of a troop build-up near the country's border with Ukraine and for allegedly planning an invasion. Russia has dismissed the accusations and pointed to NATO's military activity near its borders while warning the alliance's actions are a threat to its national security.

The United States and NATO held consultations with Russia earlier in January to address the Russian-proposed mutual security guarantees in Europe.