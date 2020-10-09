US, India Further Strengthening Defense Ties - Ambassador to Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The United States and India have continued to strengthen their defense and economic ties and have developed a global strategic partnership, Ambassador to Washington Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Friday.

"We have a very broad defense partnership with the United States," Sandhu told a Heritage Foundation podcast. "The partnership between India and the United States has deepened into a global partnership."

The growing relationship now included regular combined military exercises, co-production agreements on military equipment and joint research and development projects, the ambassador added.

The United States was also emerging as an important partner for India in energy cooperation, he said

"US companies have invested over $46 billion in India... More than 200 Indian companies have created over 125,000 jobs in this country," he said.

Also on Friday, the Department of State announced that Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to India next week from October 12 to October 14 to discuss advancing the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how both countries can work together to advance peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.