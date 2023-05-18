WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Top defense officials from the United States and India held extensive talks focused on operationalizing their security partnership and co-development of military platforms, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"The Dialogue advanced an ambitious agenda - including industrial cooperation, information-sharing, maritime security, and technological collaboration - that reflects the robust and comprehensive defense ties between the United States and India," the release said on Wednesday.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl and Indian Defense Secretary Girdhar Aramane co-chaired the 17th US-India Defense Policy Group meeting in Washington, the release added.

The officials also talked about aligning the US-India partnership with other like-minded partnerships to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to the release.

The meeting between the two nations comes a month ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US in June.