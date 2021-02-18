UrduPoint.com
US, India, Japan, Australia Press Myanmar Democracy: US

The top diplomats of the United States, India, Japan and Australia on Thursday sought an "urgent" return to democracy in Myanmar in four-way talks, the US State Department said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The top diplomats of the United States, India, Japan and Australia on Thursday sought an "urgent" return to democracy in Myanmar in four-way talks, the US State Department said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first joint talks with the so-called Quad discussed "the urgent need to restore the democratically elected government in Burma, and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience in the broader region," spokesman Ned price said.

