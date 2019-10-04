UrduPoint.com
US, India Launch Clean Energy Task Force With Focus On Renewables - State Dept.

The United States and India have launched a clean energy program known as the Flexible Resource Initiative (FRI), which targets the integration of renewables such as wind and solar with existing power grids, the State Department announced in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The United States and India have launched a clean energy program known as the Flexible Resource Initiative (FRI), which targets the integration of renewables such as wind and solar with existing power grids, the State Department announced in a press release on Friday.

"FRI supports Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi's ambitions to strategically fuel India's economic prosperity - through an actionable pathway to increase the flexible resources needed to achieve his renewable energy vision," the release said.

In New Delhi, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Neil Chatterjee joined India's Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Power Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Anand Kumar, and other officials in announcing the program, the release said.

FRI signals new investment opportunities for a broad range of flexible resources in India such as natural gas and batteries, the release added.

Electrification projects to supply power for rural villages in developing nations have lately focused on creating mini grids fed by solar power, with battery storage to fill gaps.

