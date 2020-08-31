UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, India May Sign Trade Deal Before November Elections - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:50 PM

US, India May Sign Trade Deal Before November Elections - State Department

There is a chance that Delhi and Washington may pen a trade deal before the November vote in the United States, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) There is a chance that Delhi and Washington may pen a trade deal before the November vote in the United States, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday.

"I think there is a chance," Biegun said during remarks at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. "It's going to take a little more energy. Time is short before the US elections and a lot of governments around the world are hedging a little bit."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following talks with US President Donald Trump in February said that India and the United States will soon have a trade deal, adding that he expected the deal to be in place "soon.

"

Biegun said Trump and Modi have a strong commitment to do this deal.

After their meeting in February, Trump also expressed the belief that the United States and India could sign a comprehensive trade agreement. Trump told reporters that he was unsure whether a trade deal would be made before his country's presidential election in November, and that he was "saving the big deal for later on."

Related Topics

Election India Delhi Prime Minister World Washington Vote Narendra Modi Trump May Pen United States February November Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

10 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

10 minutes ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

40 minutes ago

Judge at MH17 Hearing Rules That Compensation Clai ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Shipyard Postpones Handing Over Gremyashch ..

4 minutes ago

Arctic Fires Drive CO2 Emissions Beyond 2019 Level ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.