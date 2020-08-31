US, India May Sign Trade Deal Before November Elections - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) There is a chance that Delhi and Washington may pen a trade deal before the November vote in the United States, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday.

"I think there is a chance," Biegun said during remarks at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. "It's going to take a little more energy. Time is short before the US elections and a lot of governments around the world are hedging a little bit."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following talks with US President Donald Trump in February said that India and the United States will soon have a trade deal, adding that he expected the deal to be in place "soon.

Biegun said Trump and Modi have a strong commitment to do this deal.

After their meeting in February, Trump also expressed the belief that the United States and India could sign a comprehensive trade agreement. Trump told reporters that he was unsure whether a trade deal would be made before his country's presidential election in November, and that he was "saving the big deal for later on."