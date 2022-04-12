UrduPoint.com

US, India Positioning Militaries To Cooperate Together As China Seeks Dominance - Austin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The United States and India are positioning their militaries to operate and cooperate closely together as China seeks to refashion the Indo-Pacific region and the world more broadly, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

Austin made his remarks at a US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue meeting at the Department of State. He was joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting followed a video call between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who discussed Russian energy imports against the backdrop of Western sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Moscow.

"Today, we're positioning the US and Indian militaries to operate, cooperate closely together," Austin said.

He described the US-India partnership as an important building block of regional security architecture.

"China is seeking to refashion the Indo-Pacific region, a world more broadly," he stated.

